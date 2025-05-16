The last few months have not been the best for the shares of Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLBBF) (OTCPK:HLUBF) (HLUNa.CO) (HLUNb.CO), as concerns about tariffs and challenges to prices in the
Lundbeck Delivering On The Financials, But Needs Some Positive Clinical Drivers
Summary
- Lundbeck's shares have declined due to U.S. policy risks and a perceived clinical setback, but core financial performance remains strong with solid Q1 results.
- Near-term upside hinges on regulatory success for Rexulti's PTSD indication, which could add $1B+ in annual sales if approved.
- Pipeline risks and upcoming patent expirations temper near-term growth, but late-stage assets offer meaningful long-term potential if successful.
- Despite risks, I see Lundbeck as undervalued by over 35%, but patience is needed as positive clinical/regulatory catalysts are required for sustained upside.
