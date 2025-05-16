Lundbeck Delivering On The Financials, But Needs Some Positive Clinical Drivers

Stephen Simpson
20.35K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Lundbeck's shares have declined due to U.S. policy risks and a perceived clinical setback, but core financial performance remains strong with solid Q1 results.
  • Near-term upside hinges on regulatory success for Rexulti's PTSD indication, which could add $1B+ in annual sales if approved.
  • Pipeline risks and upcoming patent expirations temper near-term growth, but late-stage assets offer meaningful long-term potential if successful.
  • Despite risks, I see Lundbeck as undervalued by over 35%, but patience is needed as positive clinical/regulatory catalysts are required for sustained upside.

Lundbeck US headquarters in Deerfield, IL, USA. Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in developing innovative treatments for brain diseases.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last few months have not been the best for the shares of Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLBBF) (OTCPK:HLUBF) (HLUNa.CO) (HLUNb.CO), as concerns about tariffs and challenges to prices in the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson
20.35K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLUN-A.CO, HLUN-B.CO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HLBBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLBBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HLUBF
--
HLBBF
--
HLBAY
--
HLBBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News