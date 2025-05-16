Prologis (PLD) remains one of my favorite REITs to invest in. I like collecting leaders of respective markets in my portfolio and PLD is an absolute giant of the logistic real estate market covering
Prologis: Q1 2025 Performance Delivered 4 Reasons To Buy More
Summary
- Prologis is a dominant logistics REIT with a fortress balance sheet, diversified tenant base, and a stellar track record of dividend growth.
- Despite recent headwinds from oversupply and higher rates, industrial construction starts are dropping, setting up a favorable supply-demand shift for Prologis.
- Growth catalysts include energy-efficient property upgrades, EV infrastructure, solar, and high-yield data center expansion, leveraging its global scale.
- Prologis remains undervalued at ~18.8x P/FFO, offering an attractive risk-reward profile and double-digit total return potential, with manageable risks ahead.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.