GlobalWafers, a TSMC (TSM) supplier, is looking to boost its investments in the U.S. to $7.5B amid increased demand.

The Taiwan-based semiconductor silicon wafer company plans to more than double its U.S. investment by $4B from a prior commitment to meet growing customer demand. The increased commitment was announced at the opening of GlobalWafers' new $3.5B wafer facility in Texas on Thursday.

Plans to build a state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman was first announced in 2022. At full build-out, the multi-staged, 3.2M sq. ft. site marks the largest facility of its kind in the U.S.

During the opening ceremony in Sherman, the company announced plans to add two more phases to the site to expand production capacity. The campus currently has one operational phase and a second slated for construction, with room to support up to six phases in total.

Doris Hsu, chairperson of GlobalWafers told reporters, while there’s no fixed timeline for the additional phases, several conditions must be met before proceeding.

The facility is part of the Biden administration-era CHIPS for America program, with the company set to receive $406M in federal grants for its projects in Texas and Missouri.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) +19% in premarket action. Shares climbed after the space tourism company posted better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed its timeline for upcoming spaceflights.

The first mission with its new Spaceship carrying research payloads remains on track for summer 2026, with private astronaut flights scheduled for fall 2026.

CEO Michael Colglazier emphasized the long-term value of assets being developed during the company’s pre-revenue phase, projecting a scalable and profitable business model supported by cost efficiencies and a premium customer experience.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (BRK.A) continued to lighten its holdings of banks and loaded up on Constellation Brands (STZ) in Q1 2025, according to its latest 13F filing.

The insurance company with a hefty securities portfolio divested the rest of its 14.6M shares in Citigroup (C) and 40.2M shares of Nubank (NU).

It reduced its holdings in Bank of America (BAC) to 631.6M shares ($26.4B) from 680.2M, Capital One Financial (COF) to 7.15M shares ($1.28B) from 7.45M, and DaVita (DVA) to 35.1M shares ($5.38B) from 36.1M, among other moves.

Increased stakes included: Constellation Brands (STZ) to 12.0M shares, valued at $2.2B at March 31, 2025, from M shares; VeriSign to 13.3M shares ($3.37B) from M shares; and Pool Corp. (POOL) to 1.46M shares ($466.1M) from M shares.

Notably, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.B) held its Apple (AAPL) stake steady at 300M shares ($66.6B) during the quarter, according to the filing.

