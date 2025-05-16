U.S. Government Bond Yields Extend Climb Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Summary

  • The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield climbed above 4.5% this week for the first time in nearly three months, as tariff threats, inflation fears and higher-for-longer interest rates triggered another sell-off in US government bonds.
  • The Treasury 10-year yield has risen about 50 basis points since President Trump's April 2 announcement revealing steep tariffs on goods from nearly all the country's trading partners.
  • With the Federal Reserve unlikely to move on rates until the tariff impact starts showing up in government data, the bond market is largely anticipating the sell-off to continue amidst heightened fears of higher inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield climbed above 4.5% this week for the first time in nearly three months, as tariff threats, inflation fears and higher-for-longer interest rates triggered another sell-off in US government bonds.

