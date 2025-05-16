V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is going to report the company's fiscal Q4 results from the January-March period on the 21st of May before the market opens. The apparel company's brand turnaround is still in early
V.F. Corporation: Cost Savings Have Major Weakness To Offset
Summary
- V.F. Corporation's Q4 isn't likely to show meaningful progress in the brand portfolio's turnaround. Macroeconomic uncertainty and wholesale order timings weigh on top.
- Cost savings should still aid the Company's margin resilience and even grow earnings year-on-year.
- The outlook is increasingly uncertain. The consumer has weakened, and tariffs create turbulence for apparel companies' sourcing.
- Without better brand turnaround signals, the stock remains unattractive. I estimate VFC to have a -14% downside to $12.85.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.