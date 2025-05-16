Natera: The Clues In Q1 Earnings

May 16, 2025 8:41 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA) StockNTRA
Atticus Analysis
77 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Natera delivered stellar Q1 results, with revenue and EPS beating expectations, and strong volume growth, especially for its flagship Signatera product.
  • Management sees significant upside for Signatera, projecting it could become a $5 billion annual product as both volumes and ASPs rise.
  • Natera consistently outperforms its own conservative guidance, suggesting future earnings beats are likely, especially with unmodeled 'true-up' revenue.
  • Despite high valuation and lack of profitability, recent stock weakness presents an opportunity given Natera's growth trajectory and execution strength.

DNA double helix under a magnifying glass, symbolizing genetic engineering and gene manipulation.

quantic69/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a genetic testing company, with focuses on oncology, women's health, and organ health. Their signature product, Signatera, can help predict the efficacy of many forms of cancer treatment. Natera has also

This article was written by

Atticus Analysis
77 Followers
Like millions of other investors, I got Robinhood and started trading during the pandemic. Unlike most of those investors, I carefully studied hundreds of earnings reports for clues to future performance, and I was able to identify many future winners, such as OPRX, OTRK, FUBO, and PLUG. My style of investing is identifying key information from earnings transcripts and reports that signify growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News