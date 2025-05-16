Natera: The Clues In Q1 Earnings
Summary
- Natera delivered stellar Q1 results, with revenue and EPS beating expectations, and strong volume growth, especially for its flagship Signatera product.
- Management sees significant upside for Signatera, projecting it could become a $5 billion annual product as both volumes and ASPs rise.
- Natera consistently outperforms its own conservative guidance, suggesting future earnings beats are likely, especially with unmodeled 'true-up' revenue.
- Despite high valuation and lack of profitability, recent stock weakness presents an opportunity given Natera's growth trajectory and execution strength.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.