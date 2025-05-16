San Juan Basin Royalty Trust: A Return Scenario That May Rival Anything Else In The Market Today

Horizon Kinetics
715 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) currently pays no distribution due to a temporary spike in operator capital expenditures, not due to poor asset quality.
  • Production is set to surge nearly 70% as Hilcorp's 2024 capex is recouped, with distributions likely to resume by mid-2025 at attractive yields.
  • Natural gas market dynamics are rapidly improving, with rising demand from data centers and LNG exports potentially shifting the market from surplus to deficit.
  • At current prices, SJT could deliver a 17% yield upon distribution resumption, offering significant upside and optionality if gas prices rise further.

Oil Production and Financial Chart

bymuratdeniz

The following segment was excerpted from the Horizon Kinetics Q1 2025 Commentary.

A casual energy market observer could be forgiven for not knowing the water dynamics in energy production, or the prevalence of oil and gas produced in New

This article was written by

Horizon Kinetics
715 Followers
Horizon Kinetics LLC (“Horizon Kinetics”), formed in May 2011, is the consolidated parent company of Horizon Asset Management LLC (“Horizon”), which was founded in 1994, Kinetics Asset Management LLC (“Kinetics”), founded in 1996, and Kinetics Advisers, LLC, founded in 2000 together with various affiliates. We are an independently owned and operated investment boutique that adheres to a long-term, contrarian, fundamental value investment philosophy that the founders established 26 years ago at Bankers Trust Company. Horizon Kinetics has over 70 employees and has primary offices in New York City and White Plains, New York. Philosophy - Horizon Kinetics was founded on the belief that a short-term investment approach, widely adopted with the modernization of financial markets, produces sub-optimal returns over the long-term. Horizon Kinetics believes that investors are better served by extending their investment time horizon and harnessing the power of compounding. Our investment strategies are driven by our independent, fundamental research and often take contrarian views that seek to take advantage of the short-term focus of the marketplace. Research - Publishing research has been the cornerstone of our investment process since Horizon’s founding in 1994. We believe requiring our research analysts to frame their investment ideas in writing helps us avoid the common behavioral finance error of adjusting one’s investment thesis in response to short-term market price fluctuations. Our research team currently consists of fifteen analysts, producing six different reports for the institutional investment community. Strategies - Horizon Kinetics, through its wholly owned registered investment advisers, offers separately managed accounts, mutual funds and alternative investment products suitable for individual and institutional investors, including the Kinetics Mutual Funds, Inc., a series of open-end registered investment companies. Our independent investment process has generally produced consistent results over the long-term. We have an absolute return mindset and construct portfolios based on explicit research and broad investment guidelines. Our portfolios tend to be concentrated and do not attempt to track or mimic any benchmark or index. Through our independent investment process, we seek to produce superior risk-adjusted returns that are generally less correlated with our respective peers, making our strategies a potentially attractive addition to investors’ broader asset allocations. Kinetics Funds Distributor, LLC, principal underwriter and distributor for Kinetics Mutual Funds, Inc. is an affiliate of Horizon Kinetics, but is not an affiliate of Kinetics Mutual Funds, Inc.

Recommended For You

About SJT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SJT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SJT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News