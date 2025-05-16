Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) is a vertically integrated technology company that develops high-precision timing, synchronization, and navigation systems. These offerings make it appropriate for aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure types of clients. Broadly speaking, this is a very niche business
Buy Frequency Electronics' Healthy Backlog On High-Precision Timing Applications
Summary
- FEIM specializes in vertically integrated high-precision timing, synchronization, and navigation products. This is useful for aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure.
- However, almost 98% of its revenues are government-dependent through satellite payloads and defense systems. So there are significant concentration risks.
- FEIM is also pivoting into quantum sensing, small-satellite constellations, GPS-denied navigation, hypersonics, and human-machine interfaces.
- In total, they have a healthy backlog of contracts for potential profitable growth. Their margins have also improved, and their balance sheet is debt-free.
- Since their valuation seems somewhat cheap and there are tax tailwinds in effect, I feel it’s fair to lean bullish on the shares at these levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.