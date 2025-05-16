Nvidia's 2025 Pain Looks Overdone -- Fundamentals Suggest Strong Q1 (Upgrade)
Summary
- Nvidia shares dropped ~11% YTD, lagging a flat S&P 500, with brief declines over 30%. Initial demand worries have eased, leading to a neutral outlook.
- 2025 CAPEX estimates jumped +13% since Nov 2024. Taiwan’s 63% QoQ export surge and TSM’s 48.1% YoY April revenue growth signal a strong Q1 FY 2026 for Nvidia.
- Analysts forecast $43B Q1 FY 2026 revenue (+63% YoY) and $30B gross income, despite margins dipping to 69% from 75%.
- Watch Blackwell rollout, margin trends, and 2026 visibility. Solid fundamentals suggest a sentiment rebound in H2 2025.
- I set my NVDA target price at $140.
