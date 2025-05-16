At the recent “China-Brazil Business Seminar”, Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) announced that it plans to launch its overseas delivery platform, Keeta, in Brazil and pledges $1bn in investment in the next five years. This will be Keeta’s third ex-China
Meituan: Capturing Brazil's Food Delivery Goldmine With Keeta
Summary
- Meituan's $1bn investment in Brazil via Keeta marks its third overseas expansion, leveraging proven success in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong.
- I’m bullish on Meituan’s ability to disrupt Brazil’s concentrated food delivery market by offering lower commissions, tech integration, and aggressive consumer/merchant subsidies.
- Keeta’s targeted rollout strategy and focus on localization should help capture significant market share, mirroring its rapid gains in other regions.
- Meituan remains attractively valued and is a strong long-term 'China+' play as ex-China revenue could reach 10% of total sales in 5-10 years.
