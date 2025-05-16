For the past few years, I had been defending the bullish thesis on Nu Holdings (NU) that it was a stock to own rather than trade, based on its rapid expansion of clients, very
Nu Holdings Q1: Bullish On The Business, Cautious On The Stock (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Nu Holdings is growing fast, with strong fundamentals, but its stock price seems overvalued at the moment.
- Q1 2025 results were solid, with revenue growth and client expansion, but some small concerns on defaults and ROE sustainability linger.
- Nu’s low-cost digital model is a key strength, allowing it to scale rapidly with minimal overhead compared to traditional banks.
- The valuation looks stretched, with a 26% overvaluation based on current growth projections and ROE assumptions.
- The growth story is still intact, but potential risks around credit quality and Brazil’s economic conditions warrant caution for investors.
