Free Cash Flow Grows At CNX, Despite Current Challenges

Robert F. Abbott
1.29K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • CNX Resources is focused on maximizing free cash flow, which has driven share buybacks, debt reduction, and growth investments despite recent earnings volatility.
  • The company’s recent Apex acquisition and operational efficiencies position it for continued FCF growth, with management raising 2025 FCF guidance to $3.97 per share.
  • Risks include high short interest, hedging losses, and macroeconomic uncertainty, but strong FCF and efficiency gains support a positive outlook.
  • I maintain my Buy rating with a 12% upside target, expecting CNX to deliver another year of FCF and earnings growth despite sector headwinds.

Gas pipeline system with high pressure control. Concept of energy delivery infrastructure

Denis Shevchuk

Investment thesis

CNX Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:CNX) share price has picked up since releasing its earnings on April 24, 2025. It’s finally a bit of good news; since last November the price has declined most days.

The company

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott
1.29K Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News