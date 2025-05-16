With the S&P 500 moving into positive territory for the year, I continue to emphasize a focus on value stocks that have independent catalysts to rebound. Yelp (NYSE:YELP), in my view, is an often overlooked stock that
Yelp: Rebound Is Beginning To Bear Fruit
Summary
- Yelp remains undervalued despite strong fundamentals, with its home services division driving double-digit growth amid macroeconomic challenges.
- The company benefits from a unique, trusted platform, operational efficiency, and a healthy cash balance supporting buybacks and limited dilution.
- Yelp's valuation is highly attractive at 6.3x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA, with continued profitability improvements and resilient revenue growth.
- I reiterate my buy rating, confident that near-term restaurant headwinds are temporary.
