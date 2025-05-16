Bluerock Homes Trust: Encouraging Developments (Rating Upgrade)

Manika Premsingh
Investing Group
(7min)

Summary

  • Bluerock Homes Trust's stock has sharply underperformed both the real estate sector and the S&P 500 YTD.
  • But there are encouraging signs for the stock now. The company's revenue growth remains solid, with increases in average rent per occupied unit and higher occupancy rates.
  • The REIT trades at an attractive price-to-core FFO compared with peers, and its recently initiated dividends also promise a robust yield.

A row of luxury terraced houses in Cambridge, UK

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The real estate investment trust [REIT] Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BHM) has performed rather poorly year-to-date [YTD] with a ~22% fall in price. To be fair, the market uncertainty of 2025 hasn't done the real estate sector any favours

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh
3.67K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BHM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BHM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BHM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News