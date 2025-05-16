Nebius Vs CoreWeave: Why Nebius Will Outperform

Summary

  • Investing in Nebius or CoreWeave is a pure play on AI‑compute demand, but Nebius’s debt‑free, vertically integrated model gives it the edge.
  • CoreWeave’s heavy debt and high Hopper‑GPU depreciation contrast with Nebius’s $2.49b cash pile, no debt, and $63m in interest income.
  • Nebius trades at ~$297k EV per Blackwell GPU versus CoreWeave’s ~$342k, making Nebius the more cost‑efficient buy.
  • Nebius is vertically integrated and has high-potential ancillary businesses (Avride, Toloka, TripleTen, ClickHouse stake), while CoreWeave relies on raw scale and debt‑funded M&A.
  • I rate Nebius a Strong Buy and CoreWeave a Buy, expecting Nebius to outperform due to its growth potential, balance sheet, and diversified businesses.

Prelude

The neocloud industry has risen to prominence alongside commercial interest in AI. The term neocloud refers to a cloud service provider that is purpose-built for AI. GPU-first data centers. Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and CoreWeave (

Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

