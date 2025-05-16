Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) shares have been extremely volatile in the last year, especially after Beijing announced a major stimulus package meant to reinvigorate a sluggish economy. Alibaba’s fiscal fourth-quarter
Alibaba Has Everything: Growth, Profits, And Value
Summary
- Alibaba delivered a decent report for Q4'25, but missed on earnings and revenues.
- Taobao and Tmall Group saw a sequential grow acceleration of 4 PP and remained highly profitable.
- Robust free cash flow remains Alibaba’s key strength, enabling aggressive share buybacks and strategic investments in Cloud and AI.
- Despite trade tensions impacting international trade, Alibaba’s domestic e-Commerce and Cloud segments continue to show resilience and growth.
- At a forward P/E of 11.9x, Alibaba is deeply undervalued with significant upside potential if core business continues to grow and free cash flow remains strong.
