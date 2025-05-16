Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) is an early-stage biotech pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor, or GPCR, oral small-molecule drug discovery through its proprietary Native Complex Platform. The company received a big boost to its credibility and balance sheet after
Septerna: Deal With Novo Nordisk Is A Game Changer, While It Still Trades Well Below Net Cash
Summary
- Septerna's partnership with Novo Nordisk validates its GPCR drug discovery platform and injects $195 million in upfront cash, with potential for more than $2 billion in milestone payments.
- The stock trades below net cash even after the Novo deal, offering investors a rare opportunity to buy the pipeline and partnership essentially for free.
- NVO will cover R&D costs for four programs, extending SEPN's cash runway and reducing burn rate while de-risking early-stage development.
- Given the cash-rich balance sheet, transformative partnership, and platform potential, I rate SEPN a strong buy; expecting shares to trade at or above net cash of $13.00.
