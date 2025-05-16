Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 16, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yves Cormier - Head, Investor Relations

Lard Friese - Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Russell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Barma - Bank of America

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Iain Pearce - Exane BNP Paribas

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Yves Cormier

Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to this conference call on Aegon's First Quarter 2025 Trading Update. My name is Yves Cormier, Head of Investor Relations. And joining me today to take you through our progress are Aegon's CEO, Lard Friese; and CFO, Duncan Russell.

Before we start, we would like to ask you to review our disclaimer on forward-looking statements, which you can find at the end of the presentation. With that, I would like to give the floor to Lard.

Lard Friese

Thank you, Yves, and good morning, everyone. I will start today's presentation by running through our strategic and commercial developments before handing over to Duncan, who will update you on our capital results in more detail. So let me begin on Slide #2 with the key messages for the quarter. In Q1 2025, we continued to execute our strategy to grow and transform our businesses. And despite the recent volatility in the financial markets, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our strategy and our targets.

Operating capital generation before holding and funding expenses amounted to €267 million, driven by business growth in most strategic assets, which was partly offset by unfavorable mortality experience in our U.S. financial assets.

From a commercial perspective, it was a good quarter. In the U.S., World Financial Group continues to grow its agent base. Life sales increased in both WFG and our Protection Solutions business. In retirement