thyssenkrupp: Incremental Utilisation Improvements Possible, But Challenged Outlook

Summary

  • Thyssenkrupp's marine systems business has a good outlook, but the other businesses are struggling amid trade breakdowns and general economic malaise.
  • The company which is big in steel is planning an overall capitulation in the business, permanently reducing supply, and looking to sell more of the business to outside investors.
  • Restructuring in German businesses is tough since trade unions are strong in this market, and it could protract savings timelines.
  • Thyssenkrupp looks cheap, both on account of comprehensive relative multiples but also the possibility of a high valuation on its defense-levered marine systems business.
  • But there are liabilities like pensions and growth/restructuring CAPEX to consider that prevents it from being a complete no-brain. At least utilisations should improve on lower input costs in H2 for steel.
ThyssenKrupp

TBE

Thyssenkrupp's (OTCPK:TKAMY)(OTCPK:TYEKF) rise has been pretty understandable from a value perspective. Their marine systems business is picking up steam on the back of excellent defense outlook. The strong Thyssenkrupp balance sheet means that the residual value of

