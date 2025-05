Ride High But Stay Dry: Why I'm Accumulating Cash As The Market Rebounds

I was surprised how fast the market recovered back in April-May 2020, and I'm surprised at how

This market rally is starting to feel a lot like the V-shaped stock market recovery in the early months of COVID-19.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!