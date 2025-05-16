SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Xu - Investor Relations

Jody Staggs - President and Chief Executive Officer

Adam Rice - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stefano Latapy - Cannell Capital

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the SWK Holdings First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Susan Xu, Investor Relations. The floor is yours.

Susan Xu

Thank you, Kelly. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining SWK Holdings first quarter 2025 financial and corporate results call. Yesterday, SWK Holdings issued a press release detailing its financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2025. The press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of swkhold.com under News Releases.

Before beginning today's call, I would like to make the following statement regarding forward-looking statements. Today, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about future expectations, plans, events and circumstances, including statements about our strategy, future operations and our expectations regarding our capital allocation and cash resources.

These statements are based on our current expectations, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual results may differ materially due to our risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Risk Factors section of SWK Holdings' 10-K filed with the SEC and other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. SWK Holdings disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Joining me from SWK Holdings on today's call is Jody