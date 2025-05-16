Pfizer's Turnaround Story Is Stronger Than You Think
Summary
- On April 29, 2025, Pfizer beat consensus EPS estimates for the twelfth consecutive quarter by a wide margin, creating a divergence with its stock price, which continues to move sideways.
- I was pleasantly surprised by the strong performance of Pfizer's oncology and cardiovascular franchises, as well as the positive effects of its cost-cutting program.
- So, the Vyndaqel family's sales amounted to about $1.49 billion, increasing by 30.7% year-on-year, despite competition from BridgeBio's Attruby and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Amvuttra.
- From Pfizer's oncology franchise, I was pleased with the strong sales of Lorbrena, Padcev, Braftovi/Mektovi, and Elrexfio, which helped offset the weak performance of Adcetris and Tukysa.
- In this article, I will present several factors that offset the risks associated primarily with Trump's “America First” ideology and explain why I continue to cover Pfizer with a “Strong Buy” rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.