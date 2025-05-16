Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) is a high-end shopping center REIT focused on small shop retail in high household income areas. It was spun off from Site Centers (SITC) in October 2024. With a couple of quarters under its belt as an independent company, we are adding it to our coverage universe at Portfolio Income Solutions.

This article will discuss CURB’s:

Property portfolio

Leasing performance

Growth prospects

Valuation

Risks

Our overall take on the stock

Let’s get to it.

Property Portfolio

Curbline owns 107 properties with about 3.4 million leasable square feet. Its top markets are Atlanta, Phoenix, Miami, Houston, and Charlotte.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

We believe these are generally good markets for shopping centers, as these MSAs have strong job and population growth.

CURB’s properties are toward the higher end of the spectrum, with significantly above-average rent per foot at $35.14. This metric may slightly overstate the luxury factor, as CURB is predominantly small shop space with minimal anchor store exposure.

Anchor tenants in big boxes tend to pay much lower rent per foot, which pulls down the rent per foot metrics of peers that tend to have substantially more big box exposure.

Even still, I view CURB’s properties as sitting toward the higher end.

The reduced big-box exposure is a desirable factor in the current state of retail, as these are often the more difficult spaces to lease. Small shops also have more landlords favoring economics.

Leasing performance

So far, the leasing numbers are good.

CURB

In the recently reported Q1'25, CURB saw +14.2% blended cash renewal spreads and +26.9% blended GAAP spreads.

With just a couple of quarters as a stand-alone, there is not a long track record of leasing, but these numbers are similar to what we have seen at many shopping center REITs, so I suspect they are sustainable and normal for CURB.

Notably, leased occupancy is 250 basis points higher than commenced occupancy (96% versus 93.5%), which implies there is significant contractually baked-in growth from the SNO leases (signed, not occupied).

96% occupancy is essentially full for shopping centers, so I would not anticipate much occupancy upside from here. Instead, growth will come from rental rate increases and property acquisitions.

Growth outlook

CURB is likely to have rapid AFFO/share growth from a combination of moderate organic growth and rapid external growth from acquisitions.

Its organic growth is positioned to be healthy and in line with peer shopping center REITs. Leasing spreads, combined with the following lease expiration schedule, will provide a few points of same-store NOI growth for the next decade.

CURB

With roughly 10% of leases rolling each year and approximately 30% mark-to-market, same-store NOI should be about 3% annually.

That is a nice baseline for CURB as well as shopping center peers.

The more unique aspect of CURB’s growth is its enormous cash position. As part of the spinoff, CURB was funded with $800 million in cash and no debt. Some of that has already been spent on acquisitions, but as of 3/31/25, about $594 million remains. Netting out a $100 million term loan, CURB has a net cash position of about $494 million.

This allows them to acquire assets very accretive while still remaining low debt. CURB can acquire about $1B of shopping centers with the cash, 50/50 funded with debt.

David Lukes, Curbline’s CEO, indicated 6.25% cap rates on the Q1'25 earnings call.

“In terms of cap rates, we're still blending to around 6.25%. If you look at the past trailing couple of quarters. That can get pretty lumpy. When you get into the individual assets, it can be in the mid-5s, and it can be upwards of 7% depending on whether there's a vacancy and what the lease duration looks like on the rent roll, the amount of credit. But in general, we're still blending to a low 6%.”

In Q1'25, CURB had $5.65 million in interest income, which implies their cash is earning about 3.8%. As cash is spent acquiring properties, interest income will be lost. Thus, the net accretion of property acquisitions will be roughly:

(Acquisition volume) X (cap rate – WACC)

Cost of debt is about 5%

Cost of cash from lost interest is about 3.8%

So blended WACC is about 4.4%

With acquisition cap rates averaging 6.25%, CURB has a spread of 1.85%. On $1B of acquisitions (using cash on hand mixed 50/50 with debt) that is net AFFO accretion of $18.5 million of about 18 cents per share.

Current guidance is $1.005 at the midpoint, so that is fully 18% growth in the process of putting their cash to work.

Curbline Valuation

Curbline appears expensive at first glance, with an AFFO multiple of about 23X.

However, adjustments do need to be made given the highly unusual capital structure with such a large cash position. As such, I would lean toward valuing CURB on enterprise value rather than multiple.

With an annualized NOI of $113.9 million, we can value CURB’s properties using the following cap rate table. The implied market cap is larger than the property value because of the net cash position.

2MC

The current market price is valued at CURB at a cap rate of just under 6%.

Further adjustments can be made for mark-to-market of CURB’s leases, which are substantially below market rate.

To begin, we note that CURB’s NOI is almost identical to its ABR, which is $111 million.

This is because most retail leases are triple net, so CURB gets reimbursed by tenants for most of the Opex.

Further, we know the price per foot at which leases are being signed. In Q1'25, CURB’s ABR per foot on new and renewal leases was $41.15, which is significantly above the $35.14 of its existing leases.

However, getting leases to market rates is not free, as it involves tenant improvement and leasing commission costs. So the number that best represents the stabilized NOI of the portfolio is going to be the net effective rent highlighted in yellow below.

CURB

If we use this number, it implies CURB’s stabilized NOI of its existing portfolio is about $128 million annually, which produces the following valuation table.

2MC

At $23.15, CURB is trading at a cap rate in the high 6s on mark-to-market NOI.

In my opinion, that is slightly undervalued as CURB’s properties are closer to low 6s stabilized cap rate based on location and other metrics.

In my opinion, the fair value of CURB is around $25.

Risks to CURB

In addition to the standard risks facing its sector, CURB has idiosyncratic risks of its cash pile.

Much of CURB’s success hinges on how well it can get that capital deployed. We will be watching to see how cap rates move and the velocity of CURB’s acquisitions. Some of it depends on management skill, but there is also a significant portion that is out of their control. The ideal environment for CURB would be property cap rates rising in the near term, with a large volume of properties up for sale. The higher the cap rates available, the more accretive the deployment of its cash will be. It is plausible, however, that rapid movements in interest rates or geopolitical events could freeze property acquisitions, thereby delaying accretion.

CURB is cashflow positive and stable, so they do not need to rush. It would simply be a greater benefit to AFFO if they can get acquisition cashflowing sooner rather than later.

Overall take

We believe CURB is undervalued, with a fair value about 10% above the current market price.

Worth noting is that other shopping center REITs appear to be more discounted, with many in the sector trading 20%-30% below fair value. As such, CURB likely has less upside than certain peers.

That said, I can also see CURB having better market price movement in the near term, just because it will appear to be outperforming due to the rapid AFFO/share growth. AFFO growth from deployment of the cash hoard is one-time in nature, but it might be easier for the market to pick up on as compared to the more nuanced 10-year growth horizons of peers predicated on mark-to-market and SNO kick-in.

Overall, I think CURB is a viable investment positioned to deliver a slightly above-market return. Fundamentally speaking, I would rather own the deeper value in the sector, but there is also potential to trade CURB well on its AFFO growth momentum.