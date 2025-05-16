Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Azlaan Mansuri as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
AMD's AI Strategy Sprints Past Intel, Firmly In The Fast Lane
Summary
- AMD's Q1 2025 earnings exceeded forecasts with a 36% revenue increase, driven by AI demand and upcoming "Advancing AI 2025" event.
- AMD's GPUs, particularly the MI300X and the upcoming MI350 Series, lead in AI inference performance, challenging Nvidia's dominance.
- AMD's forward P/E ratio of 24.45 and PEG ratio under 1 indicate undervaluation, with earnings expected to grow 31.26%-45% annually.
- Despite strong growth prospects, AMD faces significant competition from Nvidia and Intel, and risks from supply chain disruptions and export restrictions.
