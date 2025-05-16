Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 13, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Daniel Szlak - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Piani - Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Guilherme Lima - Santander
Joao Pimentel - Citibank
Maria Carolina - Safra
Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs
Luiza Candiota - Itau
Francisco Navarrete - Banco
Antonio Junqueira - BTG Pactual
Andre Sampaio - Banco Santander
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to SABESP First Quarter of 2025 Earnings Presentation. With us here today are Carlos Piani, CEO; Daniel Szlak, CFO; and Thiago Levy, Investor Relations.
Before we begin, we clarify that the statements made during this presentation will not include projections or estimates of future events. However, they may contain forward-looking statements indicating potential trends related to SABESP based on the reasonable expectations, beliefs and assumptions of SABESP's management as of today. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions and factors such as market, regulatory and economic conditions, which may not materialize in addition to the risk factors disclosed in SABESP filings with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, B3 and on its Investor Relations website.
Investors should understand that changes in such factors may lead to outcomes that differ from current trends and that undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The full disclaimer will be presented next and must be read carefully by all participants. This presentation is being recorded. And all participants will be in listen-only mode during the presentation. After that, we’ll begin the question-and-answer session for analysts and investors only. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the floor over to Daniel Szlak, who will discuss the results. Daniel, you may proceed.
Daniel Szlak
Thank you, operator. Good morning
- Read more current SBS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts