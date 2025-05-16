ORIX Corporation (IX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 12, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sachiko Nakane - Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

Hidetake Takahashi - President and CEO

Makoto Inoue - Chairman

Kazuki Yamamoto - Operating Officer, Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Kazuki Watanabe - Daiwa Securities

Masao Muraki - SMBC Nikko Securities

Koki Sato - JPMorgan

Naruhiko Sakamaki - Mizuho Securities

Wataru Otsuka - SBI Securities

Natsumu Tsujino - BofA Securities

Futoshi Sasaki - Nomura Securities

Sachiko Nakane

Thank you for joining ORIX Corporation for Annual Results for the course of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, despite your very busy schedule.

I'll be the master of ceremony. My name Nakane from IR and Sustainability Department. Thank you for this opportunity.

The attendee at today's conference is Member of the Board, Represent Executive Officer, President and CEO, Hidetake Takahashi and also Kazuki Yamamoto, operator and responsible for Investor Relations. Inoue, Takahashi and Yamamoto will present followed by Q&A session. The briefing session is scheduled to last approximately 1-hour.

I would like to hand over to Mr. Yamamoto.

Kazuki Yamamoto

I am Yamamoto from ORIX. So I would like to now report on the consolidated net income for ORIX for '25 March end. So please refer to Page 3 to begin with.

So consolidated net income for the fiscal year ending March 2025 was JPY 351.6 billion, which was announced at 3:30. Although it was -- it fell short by 9.8% compared to the forecast of JPY 390 billion, but the net income was up 2% from the previous year's result of JPY 346.1 billion. ORIX once again achieved record high profit. The full year ROE was 8.8%.

At the end of FY '25 March end, the market had changed significantly with increased uncertainty due to