Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRHF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 16, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alessandra Girolami - Investor Relations, Director

Johann Rupert - Chairman

Nicolas Bos - Chief Executive Officer

Burkhart Grund - Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Luca Solca - Bernstein

Carole Madjo - Barclays

Zuzanna Pusz - UBS

Anne-Laure Bismuth - HSBC

Patrik Schwendimann - ZKB

Piral Dadhania - RBC

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Alessandra Girolami

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Richemont's 2025 Full Year Results Presentation. Thank you for joining us in person in Geneva and virtually by webcast. I am Alessandra Girolami, Group Investor Relations Director. And joining me today are Johann Rupert, Chairman; Nicolas Bos, CEO; and Burkhart Grund, CFO.

As usual, the Company announcement and results presentation can be downloaded from richemont.com, and the replay of the webcast will be available on our website today from 3:00 p.m. Geneva time. Before we begin, please take note of the forward-looking statements in our ad hoc announcement and on Slide 2 of our presentation.

Turning now to the presentation. Nicolas will begin by discussing the year's highlights and group sales. Burkhart will then review our business areas and group financials, and Nicolas will finish with some concluded remarks. The presentation will then be followed by a Q&A session open to participants present in the room.

I will now hand over to Nicolas.

Nicolas Bos

Thank you, Alessandra, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us today. In fiscal year '25, Richemont delivered a robust performance in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, and I would like to start by warmly thanking our teams for their dedication throughout the year.

Let's now go over our key numbers. Sales reached €21.4 billion, an all-time high for