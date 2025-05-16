Full Throttle On Deere - This Stock's A Beast

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(16min)

Summary

  • Deere & Company's breakout to all-time highs reflects strong operational execution and resilience despite ongoing macro and sector headwinds.
  • I remain bullish and raise my long-term DE price target to $700, driven by stabilization in agriculture fundamentals and Deere's tech leadership.
  • Proactive inventory management, pricing power, and premium segment focus position Deere well for the next upcycle and sustained margin strength.
  • Short-term risks persist, but the DE stock risk/reward remains attractive; I maintain my Strong Buy rating and would add on any significant pullback.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

John Deere Logo with Horizontal Yellow Stripe

Lokibaho

Introduction

Guess who just made a new all-time high?

Although the title of this article spoils it, the answer is Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), the world's largest agriculture and equipment producer from Moline, Illinois.

The company, which is featured

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.28K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DE
--
DEER:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News