Zealand: Promising Roche-Partnered Obesity Drug Developer - But Stock Is Pricey

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Zealand Pharma A/S is a leading non-Big Pharma player in obesity drugs, with a promising pipeline and a major partnership with Roche for petrelintide.
  • Petrelintide, an amylin analog, could rival current market leaders if clinical data proves best-in-class efficacy and tolerability, but success is not guaranteed.
  • Survodutide and other pipeline assets offer upside, but competitive pressure and high expectations create significant volatility and risk for Zealand shares.
  • Given the current data and competitive landscape, I am staying on the sidelines and not buying ZLDPF stock until further clinical results are available.

Medicine costs concept

J Studios

Investment Overview

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCPK:ZLDPF), founded in 1997 and headquartered in Soborg, Denmark, is one of the more advanced players in the emerging obesity treatment market, estimated by some to be worth >$200bn by

If you are interested in keeping up to date with stocks making moves within the biotech, pharma and healthcare industries, and understanding the key trends and catalysts driving valuations ahead of the market, why not subscribe to my weekly newsletter via my Investing Group, Haggerston BioHealth? 

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.32K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHHBY, NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZLDPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZLDPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZLDPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News