Septerna: Novo's Investment In Incretin Program Intrigues - One For The Watchlist

May 16, 2025 4:32 PM ETSepterna, Inc. (SEPN) StockSEPN
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • Septerna's partnership with Novo Nordisk is a strong endorsement, but the $195m upfront is modest (by Big Pharma standards) and milestone payments are not guaranteed.
  • The company’s innovative GPCR platform and deep pipeline are promising, yet early clinical setbacks and fierce competition raise execution risks.
  • Septerna’s cash position is solid for now, but future clinical expenses may require additional funding, potentially diluting current shareholders.
  • Given the lack of near-term clinical data and recent share price spike, I see Septerna as a higher-risk watchlist candidate, but not a buy today.

watchlist word typography in wood type

marekuliasz

Investment Overview

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) is a San Francisco based biotech that completed its IPO in October 2024, raising ~$331.2m via the issuance of 18.4m shares priced at $18 per share. As is typical of most biotech stocks post-IPO, stock initially jumped, as

If you are interested in keeping up to date with stocks making moves within the biotech, pharma and healthcare industries, and understanding the key trends and catalysts driving valuations ahead of the market, why not subscribe to my weekly newsletter via my Investing Group, Haggerston BioHealth? 

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.32K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO, RHHBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEPN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEPN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News