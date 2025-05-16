Celestica: The Quiet AI Hardware Powerhouse

Simple Investment Ideas
8.59K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Celestica is a top beneficiary of AI, cloud, aerospace, and defense trends, with strong financial momentum and double-digit growth outlook for 2025.
  • The company's strategic shift to complex, high-value manufacturing and end-to-end solutions drives superior margins and customer stickiness.
  • Despite rapid growth and improved profitability, Celestica trades at modest multiples, offering significant re-rating and upside potential if execution continues.
  • Key risks include customer concentration and cyclical end-markets, but diversification efforts and secular tailwinds support a compelling, underappreciated bull case.

Chat AI bot. Ai tech for futurist automatic transportation logistics Cargo Shipping, business virtual graphic Global Internet line connect Chat with AI. hi technology in Ship port.

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) may not be a household name, but this Toronto-based electronics manufacturer has quietly positioned itself as a big winner in some of today’s hottest technology and industrial trends. In many ways, Celestica is

This article was written by

Simple Investment Ideas
8.59K Followers
"AWS Certified AI Practitioner Early Adopter"I am a DevOps Engineer for a major, wholly owned subsidiary of a large-cap Fortune 500. I am a true subject-matter expert on the actual buildout, deployment, and maintenance of AI tools and applications. I have increasingly deep knowledge on the science behind generative AI systems as a result of first-hand experience with machine learning algorithms, model training, and model deployment.I am currently in the process of obtaining more advanced AWS machine learning certifications to further my AI and machine learning expertise. I contribute to Seeking Alpha as an outlet to share my AI and machine learning insights through an investment-focused lens.Per TipRanks (5/15/25)2 Year Timeframe#856 out of 30,634 Financial Bloggers #1,404 out of 40,003 experts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLS
--
CLS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News