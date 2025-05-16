InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:IIPZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Renee Wei - Director of IR and Sustainability
Brad Cutsey - President and CEO
Dave Nevins - COO
Curt Millar - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen
Brad Sturges - Raymond James
Mario Saric - Scotiabank
Mike Markidis - BMO Capital Markets
Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets
Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities
Dean Wilkinson - CIBC
Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial
Gaurav Mathur - Green Street
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the InterRent REIT Q1 2025 Earnings Webcast Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, May 16, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Renee Wei. Please go ahead.
Renee Wei
Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining InterRent REIT's Q1 2025 earnings call. My name is Renee Wei, Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability. You can find the presentation to accompany today's call on the Investors section of our website under Investor Presentations. We're pleased to have Brad Cutsey, President and CEO; Curt Millar, CFO; and Dave Nevins, COO, on the line today. As usual, the team will present some prepared remarks, and then we'll open up to questions.
Before we begin, I want to remind listeners that certain statements about future events made on this conference call are forward-looking in nature. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the cautionary statements on forward-looking information in the REIT's news release and MD&A dated May 15, 2025.
- Read more current IIPZF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts