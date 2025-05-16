BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BioSyent Inc. (OTCPK:BIOYF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Rene Goehrum - President and CEO

Rene Goehrum

Hello, and welcome to the BioSyent Inc Q1 2025 Results Presentation. My name is Rene Goehrum and I'm the President and CEO of the company. I want to draw your attention to our forward-looking statements disclaimer. I'm sure I will make some forward-looking statements. I want to dive into the presentation by taking a look at our revenue EBITDA and net income after tax. So you can see in the green bar, our revenue reached just under $11 million for the first quarter, representing a 42% increase versus the year ago, which was also a strong growth quarter for us. First quarter of 2025 represented a record quarter overall for the company. We had strong EBITDA performance at plus 45% to the year ago and a 29% margin to revenue. And our net income after tax came in at just over $2.3 million, representing 21% of revenue as a ratio.

So let's take a look on a brand and unit basis. Overall, our Canadian pharma business was up 21% to the year ago, just under $9.2 million, broadly driven across the portfolio with a couple of exceptions. So you see here this is quarter versus quarter, '25 versus '24, and the index. So strong growth across brands, the notable exceptions. Gelclair is still struggling to find its footing in the market in Canada. It is our most recent product introduction. And Combogesic has really settled in as a pretty small part of our business overall, certainly smaller than first anticipated when we launched that product five years ago.

The thing I'd like to point out here is in the comparable period, we had no sales for our