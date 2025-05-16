Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRNWF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCPK:GRNWF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Darren Seed - Investor Relations, Incite Capital Markets

Brad Douville - Chief Executive Officer

Stephanie Mason - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Greenlane Renewables First Quarter 2025 Video Conference. My name is Darren Seed, President of Incite Capital Markets, responsible for Investor Relations at Greenlane. I'm joined today by Brad Douville, Greenlane's Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Mason, Greenlane's Chief Financial Officer. We'll begin with prepared remarks followed by Q&A, which I will moderate.

Before beginning our formal remarks, we'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Greenlane Renewables does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable laws. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of risk factors in the company's annual information form, which has been filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators. Please feel free to submit any questions you have through our investor email address at ir@greenlanerenewables.com.

Now over to Brad.

Brad Douville

Good afternoon, and thank you everyone for joining us today. Let me begin by updating you on the execution of our 2025 strategic plan. In short, we are on track. As a reminder, I set out in my Letter to Shareholders earlier this year three pillars of Greenlane's 2025 strategic plan.

Those include: one, continued sales growth in the most profitable segments of our business, including biogas desulfurization products, parts and service, and technology licensing; two, development of our compelling next generation landfill gas upgrading product line; and three, improvement of profitability of our core upgrading