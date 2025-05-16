Leonardo: Stock Price Doubled, Company Now Has To Deliver On Margin Expansion

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Leonardo S.p.a.'s stock has surged nearly 100%, fueled by Europe's push for security autonomy, but current valuations leave less margin of safety.
  • Q1 results showed strong revenue growth and global order diversification, yet EBITA margins remain underwhelming, especially outside the aircraft segment.
  • Loss-making aerostructures and struggling space segments weigh on profitability, but cost initiatives and new ventures offer turnaround potential.
  • Despite risks and fully realized "safe" upside, I maintain a buy rating on FINMY stock, expecting further gains as Leonardo transforms and benefits from defense sector tailwinds.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/IFV' title='First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF'>IFV</a>) with 30mm machine gun

ZenitX/iStock via Getty Images

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMY, OTCPK:FINMF) stock prices have gained significantly since my last coverage, surpassing my price target. The increase without doubt is driven by Europe’s aim to achieve security autonomy, which lifted the

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.64K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FINMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FINMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FINMF
--
FINMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News