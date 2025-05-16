Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Shahin Amini - Investor Relations Manager

Roger Tucker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Aldo Perracini - Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Quinn - Chief Commercial Officer

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen - SB1M

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Africa Oil Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation. My name is Shahin Amini. I'm Head of Investor Relations and Communications, and I'm joined today by Roger Tucker, our President and CEO; Aldo Perracini, our CFO; and Oliver Quinn, our Chief Commercial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then open the floor for questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. These are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. You can find a full discussion of these risks on our regulatory filings available on SEDAR+ and on our website.

Before we turn to the financial and operational highlights for the quarter, I must also highlight that yesterday morning, we announced a new brand identity for the company following the completion of Prime amalgamation. This sets us on our way for the next phase of shareholder value delivery and growth.

With that, I will hand over