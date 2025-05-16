Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Salah Gamoudi - CFO

David Park - CEO and Director

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Salah Gamoudi

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. I am joined today by David Park, CEO and Director; Andy Robinson, President, Director and COO; and Mike Barman, Chief Development Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to start with a reminder that some of the statements made during our call, including any forward expectations, company performance and timing of projects may constitute forward-looking statements.

Now I will turn the call over to David.

David Park

Thank you, Salah, and thank you, everyone, for joining today. Prioritize, focus and execute, that's a phrase we have used a lot over this last year, and it's become a motto for us. Since announcing our landmark strategic partnership with Equinor last May, we spent a considerable amount of time and effort focused on bringing that phrase to life. And on our last call, we told you how we did it and how we plan to live by that phrase going forward.

We spoke of strategic additions made across our org chart as well as improved focus on project delivery, execution, efficiency and cost discipline. We shared some of the results