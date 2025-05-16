I rate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) a Buy, for income investors looking for a high-quality financial services stock. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added
Artisan Partners Q1: Strong Start To 2025, Talented Team
Summary
- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is starting the year with upside.
- Q1 2025 results beat estimates, with revenue, income, and AUM growth, and a forward dividend yield of 7.3% paid quarterly.
- APAM's experienced management, global presence, and culture of talent retention support long-term client growth and fund performance.
- Despite competition and recent volatility, favorable macro trends and strong fundamentals position APAM for a record year in 2025.
- In this article, I outline the reasons why I think APAM stock will outperform in 2025 and is a Buy.
