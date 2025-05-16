Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (RIME) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Gary Atkinson – Chief Executive Officer

Alex Andre – Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital

This call contains forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statement included in our current and periodic filings.

I would like to now turn the call over to Gary Atkinson, Company CEO.

Gary Atkinson

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I want to start off this morning by thanking everyone for taking the time to listen in and participate in our first quarter 2025 earnings call. My name is Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm Holdings. I also have on the call with me today, Alex Andre, our CFO and General Counsel.

By way of quick agenda, Alex will be providing a comprehensive update on our financial results of operations for the first quarter. But before Alex provides his comments, I would like to take a few minutes to talk about our vision for the business and to recap some accomplishments so far year-to-date. I'm thrilled at the work the team has accomplished this past quarter, and I believe we are in one of the most important times in our company's