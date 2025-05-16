Style Box Update: Growth Comes Roaring Back

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • Large-cap growth led in 2023 and 2024, thanks to the two years of +25% returns for the S&P 500.
  • The value style held in much better and showed much better relative performance in 2023, before dramatically underperforming in 2024.
  • The first three months of 2025 (through March 31), value outperformed nicely, but has now fallen back as growth has come roaring back.

The above spreadsheet is an easy way for me to stay updated on the various style box returns based on the iShares style box ETFs which are listed on the spreadsheet.

As readers can see, large-cap growth led in

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

