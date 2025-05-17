NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Duffy – Chief Business Officer

Jonathan Javitt – Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Abrams – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Shrader – BTIG

Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NRx Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Duffy, Chief Business Officer. Please go ahead.

Matthew Duffy

Thank you, Andrew, and welcome, everyone. Before we proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from statements made on this call is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements.

Information presented on this call is contained in the press release issued today and the company's Form 10-Q, which may be accessed from the Investors page of the NRx Pharmaceuticals website. Joining me today on the call are Jonathan Javitt, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO; and Michael Abrams, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Javitt will provide an overview of our company's progress as reported in today's Form 10-Q, following which Mike will review our company's financial results. Following their prepared remarks, we will address investor