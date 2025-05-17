BDC Weekly Review: Unrealized Depreciation Nearly Universal In Q1

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in business development companies through the second week of May and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • The BDC sector remained flat on the week, with CGBD leading the decline. The median BDC valuation is at a 12% discount, making the sector attractive for new allocations.
  • Net unrealized depreciation is a key theme this earnings season, driven by wider public credit spreads, leading to a median NAV drop of around 1% in Q1.
  • Bain Capital Specialty Finance delivered a strong quarter with a 2.6% total NAV return, but saw a mid-week price drop despite positive results and a 14% discount.
  • We added CGBD as a new position due to its 18% discount to book and 11.7% yield, viewing it as attractive against the sector.
Losing money concept

PM Images

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company [BDC] sector from both the bottom-up—highlighting individual news and events—as well as the top-down—providing an overview of the broader market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCSF, CGBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

