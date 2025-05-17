With stock markets roaring back to all-time highs, I continue to focus my single-stock investing on small-cap value names that have a larger valuation disconnect to the broader markets. Many of these stocks have already outperformed large-cap
Arlo: Executing Well Against Long-Term Expansion Plans
Summary
- Arlo continues to stand out as a compelling small-cap investment opportunity, driven by robust subscriber growth that is exceeding long-term targets early.
- The company is gearing up for a major product launch in 2025 that it says will achieve a 20-35% cost reduction for hardware.
- Arlo aims to roughly double its subscriber base to 10 million by 2030. It hit its 2027 target of 5 million subscribers a year and a half early.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.