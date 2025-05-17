Driven by ongoing low credit charges, Dutch lender ABN AMRO (OTCPK:AAVMY) (OTCPK:ABMRF) delivered a modest bottom-line beat for the first quarter, with attributable net income of €568 million landing ahead of company-compiled consensus. Provision-fueled beats often don't win much kudos from
ABN AMRO: Asset Quality Continues To Support Earnings
Summary
- First quarter results saw Dutch bank ABN AMRO deliver a beat on the bottom line, powered by lower-than-expected credit charges.
- While provision-driven beats are often considered lower quality, these shares saw a nice boost post-results, with the market possibly impressed by stronger-than-expected capital levels.
- This augurs well for next quarter's update on share buybacks.
- ABN AMRO still trades at a clear discount to tangible book value, implying a single-digit price/earnings ratio and attractive capital returns potential.
