Since we initiated our coverage in December 2022, Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF) (OTCPK:FINMY) has delivered a remarkable total return nearing 500% — ranking among the top performers in our universe. Despite such an extraordinary run, our
Leonardo: Solid Start Thanks To The Core Businesses
Summary
- Q1 FCF was negative, but there has been an improvement on a yearly basis. This is supported by sales growth in the underlying core business.
- Fiscal Year 2025 and medium-term guidance confirmed. Leonardo reached a record high order backlog.
- Our estimates do not capture Leonardo's potential tailwinds, and the company is still priced below its peers. Our buy is then confirmed.
