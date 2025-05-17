Build-A-Bear: A Great Toy Specialty Store Company To Own Even With Headwinds From Tariffs

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
368 Followers
Summary

  • Build-A-Bear has differentiated itself by selling an experience instead of just a product, resulting in high profitability and return on capital.
  • The company’s conservative capital structure is necessary due to its lack of track record demonstrating consistent and predictable revenue and profitability.
  • Additionally, a conservative capital structure provides a cushion against uncertainties due to geopolitics.
  • With Build-A-Bear likely to continue its successful strategy, along with immense growth opportunities in the international market, I believe that the company is positioned for profitable growth in the future.
  • With a 9% earnings yield, from an opportunity cost perspective, I believe Build-A-Bear is a compelling stock to own as you are paying for a yield close to the historical return of the S&P 500.

Build A Bear Workshop Store New York City

wdstock

Investment Thesis

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.(NYSE:BBW) is a specialty retail store primarily selling children's plush toys. The company has differentiated itself by focusing on in-store customer experience and building an emotional connection with its customers instead of outright selling

I focus on strong companies undervalued by the stock market. Corrective forces often correct the valuation of these "mispriced" stocks back to their intrinsic value. These forces may range from activist investors' proxy fights, leadership and strategic changes, spin-offs, and the cyclicality of the industry, among others. My objective is to identify them before they occur, as I believe that stock return overperformance will stem from these types of investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

