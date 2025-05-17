Dollar General: Back To Growth, Limited Margin Of Safety Though

Alan Galecki
79 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Dollar General's stock plummeted over 70% due to margin compression and weak fundamentals, but recent results show the turnaround is underway.
  • Management guides for renewed sales growth and margin improvement, targeting 6–7% operating margins by 2028–2029, with EPS growth resuming soon.
  • At current levels, the stock trades near fair value, offering limited margin of safety; strong execution is needed to justify upside potential.
  • Given execution risks and fair valuation, I rate Dollar General as a hold, awaiting better risk/reward or clearer evidence of sustained recovery.

Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a Small-Box Discount Retailer I

jetcityimage

Intro

The Dollar Store powerhouse Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has an exciting rollercoaster ride behind it. Its stock went from a truly excessive valuation (for a retailer) at its top in late-2022 in just a few quarters into an almost depressed

This article was written by

Alan Galecki
79 Followers
Always on the hunt for undervalued, promising stocks with a focus on risk and reward. Limited risks and decent to high upside by knowing what one's owning. I strongly believe that the best investment ideas are often the simplest. If contrarian, the better.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News