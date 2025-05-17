UnitedHealth: An Investment Worth Considering At The Right Price
Summary
- UnitedHealth faces significant headwinds, but the issues are fixable.
- The CEO replacement is highly positive, since Stephen J. Hemsley has a proven track record and over $350M worth of shares.
- The aging population and higher interest rates support long-term growth.
- At $260 per share, I expect a return of 15% CAGR over the next 5 years.
- In this article, I address the negative news, but also zoom out a bit to look at the business with a broad perspective.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UNH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.