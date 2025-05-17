While US markets have rebounded a bit in recent weeks, one name not really participating in the rally is Beyond Meat (BYND). The plant-based meat company saw its shares hit a new all-time public trading
Beyond Meat: Sell As Situation Worsens
Summary
- Beyond Meat shares hit an all-time low due to disappointing Q1 results, including a 9.1% revenue drop and a significant miss on estimates.
- The company faces severe balance sheet issues, with $1.15 billion in convertible notes due by 2027 and limited cash reserves.
- A new $100 million financing deal with Unprocessed Foods offers temporary relief but carries high-interest rates and potential dilution.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.