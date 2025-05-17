Yield Hunting Part 20: Trinity Capital And 8% From Its Bonds Again

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • TRIN remains a top pick, with strong financials and resilient performance despite broad BDC sector declines.
  • TRIN's baby bonds, especially TRINZ, offer attractive risk-adjusted yields and low duration, making them compelling income opportunities.
  • TRIN trades at a premium to NAV, signaling market trust and supporting the credibility of its bonds.
  • With a robust credit profile and yields above 8%, TRINZ cannot be ignored as a high-yielding, stable investment.

Coins moving from one stack onto another

Richard Drury

If you are familiar with this series and have read our previous articles, you know how we were delighted with the low-duration and high yields of BDC bonds. We considered them undervalued and a great opportunity. However, after the recent decline

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.49K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRINZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRIN
--
TRINZ
--
TRINI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News